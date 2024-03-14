Ecotel Communication AG Soars: Significant Growth in All Segments, B2B Business Skyrockets
Ecotel Communication AG has reported a robust financial performance for 2023, marking significant growth across all segments and securing two major orders. The company's focus on "Cloud" and "Fiber" has notably boosted revenues.
- ecotel communication ag reported growth in all segments for the 2023 financial year, with revenues increasing to €106.3 million (+14%), gross profit rising to €32.1 million (+6%), and operating EBITDA increasing to €9.0 million (+2%).
- The company secured two major orders with a total contract value (TCV) of over €20 million.
- ecotel's B2B business is expected to see double-digit annual growth from 2024 to 2026.
- The company's focus on "Cloud" and "Fiber" led to an increase in revenues in the ecotel Business Customers segment to €46.2 million in 2023.
- The company's net financial assets reduced to €3.7 million due to a dividend payment of €66.1 million resolved by the Annual General Meeting in the 2023 financial year.
- The company's forecast for 2024 includes group revenues of €108 - €112 million, gross profit of €33 - €35 million, and operating EBITDA of €9 - €10 million.
