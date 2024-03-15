All for One Group Confirms 2023/24 Guidance, Announces €1.45 Dividend Payout
All for One Group SE, a global leader in SAP transformations, has announced a dividend payout of 1.45 euros per share, marking a 64% distribution quota. This follows the approval at the annual general meeting and the successful reorganisation focusing on growth strategy. The company is witnessing strong demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation projects and digital competitive ability enhancement.
- All for One Group SE will pay a dividend of 1.45 euros per share, equivalent to a distribution quota of 64 percent
- Annual general meeting approved the dividend payment and all agenda items
- Reorganisation completed successfully, focusing on growth strategy
- Strong demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation projects and digital competitive ability enhancement
- Ranked first worldwide for SAP transformations using CONVERSION/4 model
- Company expects robust organic growth and increased EBIT for financial year 2023/24
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at All for One Group is on 16.05.2024.
The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 54,00EUR and was down -2,53 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,48 % since publication.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.