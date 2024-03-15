All for One Group SE will pay a dividend of 1.45 euros per share, equivalent to a distribution quota of 64 percent

Annual general meeting approved the dividend payment and all agenda items

Reorganisation completed successfully, focusing on growth strategy

Strong demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation projects and digital competitive ability enhancement

Ranked first worldwide for SAP transformations using CONVERSION/4 model

Company expects robust organic growth and increased EBIT for financial year 2023/24

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at All for One Group is on 16.05.2024.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 54,00EUR and was down -2,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,48 % since publication.





