    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Sygnum tokenises Matter Labs' treasury reserves in USD 6.9bn Fidelity MMF

    Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - On behalf of its client Matter Labs, Sygnum is investing USD 50m into
    Fidelity's Institutional Liquidity Fund (ILF)
    - Sygnum generates on-chain representation by issuing security tokens that act
    as secure and transparent "Proof-of-Reserves" for Matter Labs' treasury
    reserves
    - Represents first step in Matter Labs' long-term strategy to move its treasury
    reserves on-chain with trusted institutional custodians
    - By tokenising traditional securities, Sygnum is strengthening the
    Crypto-TradFi bridge and laying the foundations for a fully-tokenised
    ecosystem

    Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, is tokenising USD 50m of Matter
    Labs' treasury reserves onto the zkSync blockchain. The Sygnum-issued security
    tokens act as on-chain representations of units from Fidelity International's
    ("Fidelity") USD 6.9bn [i] Institutional Liquidity Fund (ILF) to generate a
    secure and transparent "Proof-of-Reserves."

    Matter Labs is a software development, engineering, and cryptography company
    focused on creating scaling solutions for Ethereum and contributing to the
    improvement of zk-rollup technology, such as zkSync. zkSync is a layer 2
    blockchain protocol designed to scale the performance of Ethereum, the second
    largest cryptocurrency. The investment marks the first step of Matter Labs'
    long-term strategy to move its treasury reserves on-chain with institutional
    custodians like Sygnum.

    This is the first project to leverage the capabilities of Sygnum's multi-chain
    tokenisation solution with traditional securities. With the tokenisation of the
    investment in Fidelity's money market fund, Sygnum further strengthens
    Crypto-TradFi connections and lays the foundations for a fully-tokenised
    ecosystem.

    Jürg Rimle, Country Head Switzerland at Fidelity International, says " We
    welcome the partnership with Sygnum Bank that expands access for professional
    and institutional investors - and strengthens the trusted bridge between the
    emerging digital asset economy and traditional finance."

    Fatmire Bekiri, Sygnum Head of Tokenisation, says "Working with Fidelity and
    utilising zkSync, Sygnum leverages both the power of the blockchain and the
    experience of a global Tier 1 investment manager. It's a prime illustration of
    our mission to connect Crypto and Trad-Fi and build Future Finance on-chain."

    Marco Cora, Matter Labs SVP of Business and Operations, says "Moving USD 50m of
    our treasury reserves onto the zkSync blockchain showcases its
    institutional-grade security as well as our commitment to transparency. We're
    eager to collaborate with Sygnum to bring part of the Fidelity money market fund
    Seite 1 von 6


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Sygnum tokenises Matter Labs' treasury reserves in USD 6.9bn Fidelity MMF - On behalf of its client Matter Labs, Sygnum is investing USD 50m into Fidelity's Institutional Liquidity Fund (ILF) - Sygnum generates on-chain representation by issuing security tokens that act as secure and transparent …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer