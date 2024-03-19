Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) -



Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, is tokenising USD 50m of Matter

Labs' treasury reserves onto the zkSync blockchain. The Sygnum-issued security

tokens act as on-chain representations of units from Fidelity International's

("Fidelity") USD 6.9bn [i] Institutional Liquidity Fund (ILF) to generate a

secure and transparent "Proof-of-Reserves."





Matter Labs is a software development, engineering, and cryptography companyfocused on creating scaling solutions for Ethereum and contributing to theimprovement of zk-rollup technology, such as zkSync. zkSync is a layer 2blockchain protocol designed to scale the performance of Ethereum, the secondlargest cryptocurrency. The investment marks the first step of Matter Labs'long-term strategy to move its treasury reserves on-chain with institutionalcustodians like Sygnum.This is the first project to leverage the capabilities of Sygnum's multi-chaintokenisation solution with traditional securities. With the tokenisation of theinvestment in Fidelity's money market fund, Sygnum further strengthensCrypto-TradFi connections and lays the foundations for a fully-tokenisedecosystem.Jürg Rimle, Country Head Switzerland at Fidelity International, says " Wewelcome the partnership with Sygnum Bank that expands access for professionaland institutional investors - and strengthens the trusted bridge between theemerging digital asset economy and traditional finance."Fatmire Bekiri, Sygnum Head of Tokenisation, says "Working with Fidelity andutilising zkSync, Sygnum leverages both the power of the blockchain and theexperience of a global Tier 1 investment manager. It's a prime illustration ofour mission to connect Crypto and Trad-Fi and build Future Finance on-chain."Marco Cora, Matter Labs SVP of Business and Operations, says "Moving USD 50m ofour treasury reserves onto the zkSync blockchain showcases itsinstitutional-grade security as well as our commitment to transparency. We'reeager to collaborate with Sygnum to bring part of the Fidelity money market fund