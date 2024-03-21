Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) experienced a decrease in revenue and earnings in 2023 due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions, high inflation, and interest rate hikes.

Group revenue decreased by 8.3 percent to €1,446.8 million and the Group operating result (EBIT) decreased by 50.4 percent to €109.4 million.

The company plans to continue its future-oriented investments to modernize its terminals and expand its European network despite challenging market conditions.

For 2024, HHLA forecasts a moderate revenue increase and EBIT within a range between €85 million and €115 million.

The company's dividend proposal is €0.08 per dividend-entitled class A share.

Capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of €400 million to €450 million in 2024, with the Port Logistics subgroup accounting for €360 million to €410 million of this amount.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 21.03.2024.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 16,770EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.






