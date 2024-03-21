HHLA Maintains Future-Focused Investments Amid Challenges: Spotlight on Hamburger Hafen and Logistik
In 2023, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) grappled with declining revenue and earnings, triggered by the Ukraine war, geopolitical unrest, soaring inflation, and interest rate surges.
- Group revenue decreased by 8.3 percent to €1,446.8 million and the Group operating result (EBIT) decreased by 50.4 percent to €109.4 million.
- The company plans to continue its future-oriented investments to modernize its terminals and expand its European network despite challenging market conditions.
- For 2024, HHLA forecasts a moderate revenue increase and EBIT within a range between €85 million and €115 million.
- The company's dividend proposal is €0.08 per dividend-entitled class A share.
- Capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of €400 million to €450 million in 2024, with the Port Logistics subgroup accounting for €360 million to €410 million of this amount.
