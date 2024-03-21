FRIWO Revamps Vietnam Production, Confirms 2023 Targets, Eyes Profitability in 2024
FRIWO AG is set to enhance its production efficiency in Vietnam, entrusting two of its component production sites to Hong Kong's Group Intellect Power Technology. This strategic move aims to bolster FRIWO's financial health while also confirming its operational goals for 2023.
- FRIWO AG is streamlining its production structures in Vietnam, with Group Intellect Power Technology from Hong Kong taking over two component production sites.
- The Hong Kong-based company will act as a contract manufacturer for FRIWO in the future.
- This move is expected to improve FRIWO's balance sheet quality and cash flow.
- The publication of the audited key figures and the annual report for 2023 has been postponed to April 25, 2024.
- FRIWO has confirmed its operating targets for 2023 and aims to return to profitability in 2024.
- FRIWO will retain two Vietnamese production sites, where the production and configuration of e-mobility power systems and power supply solutions will take place.
+8,26 %
-1,67 %
-16,31 %
-11,28 %
-49,36 %
-0,84 %
-13,24 %
+222,93 %
ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte