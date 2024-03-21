LUDWIG BECK experienced a 20% increase in sales in the 2023 fiscal year compared to the previous year, despite challenges such as the war in Ukraine and subdued consumer sentiment

Gross sales for LUDWIG BECK in 2023 were €86.5m, with the "textile" segment contributing €63.7m and the "non-textile" segment contributing €22.8m

Gross profit increased to €35.3m, with a gross profit margin of 48.5%

Other income was €4.7m, higher than the previous year's figure of €3.8m

Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to €0.6m, with net income of €1.0m

LUDWIG BECK plans further investments in the flagship store at Marienplatz in 2024, expecting gross sales between €90m and €93m and earnings before taxes (EBT) of between €0.5m and €1.8m for the 2024 fiscal year.

