Ludwig Beck-Textilhaus Feldmeier: Stellar Sales Growth in Fiscal Year 2023
Despite facing hurdles like the Ukraine war and a dampened consumer mood, LUDWIG BECK saw a robust 20% surge in sales in fiscal 2023, raking in a whopping €86.5m.
- LUDWIG BECK experienced a 20% increase in sales in the 2023 fiscal year compared to the previous year, despite challenges such as the war in Ukraine and subdued consumer sentiment
- Gross sales for LUDWIG BECK in 2023 were €86.5m, with the "textile" segment contributing €63.7m and the "non-textile" segment contributing €22.8m
- Gross profit increased to €35.3m, with a gross profit margin of 48.5%
- Other income was €4.7m, higher than the previous year's figure of €3.8m
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to €0.6m, with net income of €1.0m
- LUDWIG BECK plans further investments in the flagship store at Marienplatz in 2024, expecting gross sales between €90m and €93m and earnings before taxes (EBT) of between €0.5m and €1.8m for the 2024 fiscal year.
The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Statements 2023, at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 21.03.2024.
The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 20,500EUR and was down -5,53 %
compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
-6,42 %
-6,84 %
-12,80 %
+10,66 %
-19,85 %
-15,50 %
-21,58 %
+35,46 %
ISIN:DE0005199905WKN:519990
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte