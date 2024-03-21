IVU Traffic Technologies Hits Record Results in 2023 Fiscal Year
In a year marked by exceptional performance, IVU Traffic Technologies AG has reported record-breaking financial results for the fiscal year 2023, demonstrating a robust growth in revenue, gross profit, and operating profit.
- IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved record results in the 2023 fiscal year.
- The company's revenue increased by 8.2% to €122.5 million, gross profit by 11.7% to €101.1 million, and operating profit (EBIT) by 6.1% to €15.8 million.
- The Executive Board and Supervisory Board plan to propose an increased dividend of €0.26 at the Annual General Meeting.
- The company attributes its success to the hard work of its nearly 1,000 employees and the increasing importance of public transport.
- IVU Traffic Technologies has been operating for over 45 years, providing efficient and environmentally friendly public transport solutions.
- The 2023 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website.
The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 13,840EUR and was up +2,29 % compared with the previous
day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,980EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,01 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0007448508WKN:744850
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
