IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved record results in the 2023 fiscal year.

The company's revenue increased by 8.2% to €122.5 million, gross profit by 11.7% to €101.1 million, and operating profit (EBIT) by 6.1% to €15.8 million.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board plan to propose an increased dividend of €0.26 at the Annual General Meeting.

The company attributes its success to the hard work of its nearly 1,000 employees and the increasing importance of public transport.

IVU Traffic Technologies has been operating for over 45 years, providing efficient and environmentally friendly public transport solutions.

The 2023 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 13,840EUR and was up +2,29 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,980EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,01 % since publication.





