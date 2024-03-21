STRATEC SE plans to distribute a dividend of €0.55 per share for the 2023 financial year.

The proposal will be presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2024.

The proposed dividend is lower than the previous year's dividend of €0.97 per share.

The reduction in the dividend is due to internal and potential external growth opportunities, financing requirements, and the financing already taken up for the acquisition of Natech Plastics, Inc. in 2023.

STRATEC confirms it has met its financial guidance for the 2023 financial year, with constant-currency consolidated sales slightly below the previous year’s level and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0%.

STRATEC will publish its results for the 2023 financial year and guidance for 2024 on March 28, 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at STRATEC is on 21.03.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.964,42PKT (+0,55 %).





