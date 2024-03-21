    checkAd

     45  0 Kommentare STRATEC Announces €0.55 Dividend Per Share for 2023 Fiscal Year

    STRATEC SE is set to propose a €0.55 per share dividend for the 2023 fiscal year at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2024, marking a decrease from the previous year's €0.97 per share.

    Foto: Stratec SE
    • STRATEC SE plans to distribute a dividend of €0.55 per share for the 2023 financial year.
    • The proposal will be presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2024.
    • The proposed dividend is lower than the previous year's dividend of €0.97 per share.
    • The reduction in the dividend is due to internal and potential external growth opportunities, financing requirements, and the financing already taken up for the acquisition of Natech Plastics, Inc. in 2023.
    • STRATEC confirms it has met its financial guidance for the 2023 financial year, with constant-currency consolidated sales slightly below the previous year’s level and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0%.
    • STRATEC will publish its results for the 2023 financial year and guidance for 2024 on March 28, 2024.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at STRATEC is on 21.03.2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.964,42PKT (+0,55 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    STRATEC

    -2,04 %
    -5,67 %
    -7,60 %
    -4,68 %
    -38,81 %
    -64,93 %
    -31,40 %
    +26,55 %
    +171,67 %
    ISIN:DE000STRA555WKN:STRA55






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    STRATEC Announces €0.55 Dividend Per Share for 2023 Fiscal Year STRATEC SE is set to propose a €0.55 per share dividend for the 2023 fiscal year at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2024, marking a decrease from the previous year's €0.97 per share.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer