Baloise Boosts Core Business with Increased Cash Remittance & Rising Dividends
In 2023, Baloise Holding AG experienced a slight dip in profit and business volume, primarily due to a decrease in traditional life insurance premiums and unfavorable currency impacts. However, the company saw growth in other areas.
Foto: Ralph Dinkel - Baloise Versicherung AG
- Baloise Holding AG reported a profit attributable to shareholders for 2023 of CHF 239.6 million, a decrease from CHF 247.8 million in 2022.
- The company's business volume decreased by 0.9% to CHF 8,618.1 million due to a lower volume of premiums in the traditional life insurance business and unfavorable currency effects.
- In the non-life business, the volume of premiums rose by 5.4% in local currency terms to CHF 4,081.6 million.
- The combined ratio of the Group was 92.0%, an improvement from 92.9% in 2022.
- Cash remittance increased by 4.7% to CHF 493 million in 2023, and the company plans to propose an increase in the dividend to CHF 7.70 per share.
- Baloise has decided to stop investing in expanding its ecosystem strategy and will instead focus more on its core business and operational excellence.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Baloise-Holding is on 26.03.2024.
