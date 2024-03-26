Aumann AG significantly increased its revenue in 2023 by 34.5% to €289.6 million.

The company's EBITDA improved by 136.5% from €8.7 million in the previous year to €20.6 million.

Order intake exceeded the previous year by 14.9% and reached a new record of €339.4 million.

Aumann had an order backlog of €303.2 million at the end of 2023, up 18.2% from the previous year.

The company's liquidity position increased to €143.8 million by the end of 2023.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose a dividend of €0.20 per share for the 2023 financial year.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Aumann is on 26.03.2024.

The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 18,330EUR and was up +4,62 % compared with the previous day.





