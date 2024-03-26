Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE generated revenues of €373 million in 2023 with an EBITDA margin of 8.6%.

The company's net liquidity amounted to €42.1 million at the end of the financial year, an improvement of €14.8 million compared to the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company generated revenues of €98.2 million and EBITDA of €11.6 million.

The company's order intake in the 2023 financial year reached a new record of €1,059 million, with an order backlog of €1,001 million as at December 31, 2023.

The company expects to continue on its growth trajectory in the 2024 financial year and anticipates revenue of more than €380 million, with an expected EBITDA margin of 11% to 13%.

The company anticipates strong growth in demand across all of its target markets due to the fundamental transformation of the European energy infrastructure towards climate neutrality by 2050.

The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 16,590EUR and was up +3,24 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,84 % since publication.





