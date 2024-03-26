MBB SE expects to generate one billion euros in revenue with an EBITDA margin of 10% in 2024.

In the 2023 financial year, MBB SE grew its revenues by 6.5% to €954.6 million and the Group's adjusted EBITDA reached €80.2 million.

The Group's net cash at the end of 2023 was €475.3 million, of which €311.1 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE.

Friedrich Vorwerk, the largest company in the MBB Group, generated revenues of €373.4 million with an EBITDA margin of 7.4% in the first three quarters but rose again to 11.8% in the fourth quarter.

Since the beginning of 2023, MBB has invested more than €100 million into shares of its own group, emphasizing the management's positive view of the MBB Group's outstanding growth and value creation prospects.

The Board and Executive Management will propose a dividend of €1.01 per share to the Annual General Meeting, marking the 14th time in a row that MBB has paid an increasing basic dividend.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at MBB is on 26.03.2024.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 101,70EUR and was up +2,21 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 101,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.





