Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine B.V. today announced that the Committee for

Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of NPJ5008 (dantrolene

sodium hemiheptahydrate) for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia.



The European Commission (EC) will now review the CHMP's recommendation. If

approved, the centralized marketing authorization would be valid in all 27 EU

member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway and would be the

first new treatment in Europe for malignant hyperthermia in over forty years.

Submissions to the UK MHRA and Swiss Medic are ongoing.





Dr David Gillen , Chief Medical Officer of Norgine, added: "We are delighted tohave received a positive CHMP opinion for NPJ5008. Malignant hyperthermia (MH)is thankfully a rare medical emergency following anaesthesia. Nevertheless, itis clear that effective management of MH is critically important to improveclinical outcomes. NPJ5008 will allow faster administration compared to theexisting dantrolene formulation and therefore, we believe, better outcomes forall European patients with MH."

About Malignant HyperthermiaMalignant hyperthermia (MH) is a rare life-threatening pharmacogenetic disorderof skeletal muscles that presents as an exaggerated hypermetabolic response tovolatile anaesthetic agents and depolarizing muscle relaxants.[1]

About NPJ5008NPJ5008 is a novel formulation of dantrolene that has been developed by Norgineto shorten preparation and administration times versus DANTRIUM IV (dantrolenesodium). Each vial of NPJ5008 contains 120mg of dantrolene and is reconstitutedin 20 mL of water for injections for intravenous administration.[2]

About NorgineNorgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has beenbringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitmentto transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our Europeanexperience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approachenable us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicinesto patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud tohave helped more than 25 million patients around the world in 2022 and generatedEUR530 million in net product sales, a growth of nearly 5% over 2021.Norgine has a direct presence in 16 European countries, as well as Australia andNew Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norginemarkets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, withmanufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networksand significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales andmarketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialisespecialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives ofpatients around the world.

References:1. Kaur et al. Mo Med. 2019;116(2):154-159.2. Ng Kwet Shing RH, et al. Eur J Anaesthesiol. 2024;41:1-10.