    checkAd

     89  0 Kommentare Norgine receives positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of NPJ5008 (dantrolene sodium hemiheptahydrate) for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia

    Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine B.V. today announced that the Committee for
    Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
    has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of NPJ5008 (dantrolene
    sodium hemiheptahydrate) for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia.

    The European Commission (EC) will now review the CHMP's recommendation. If
    approved, the centralized marketing authorization would be valid in all 27 EU
    member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway and would be the
    first new treatment in Europe for malignant hyperthermia in over forty years.
    Submissions to the UK MHRA and Swiss Medic are ongoing.

    Dr David Gillen , Chief Medical Officer of Norgine, added: "We are delighted to
    have received a positive CHMP opinion for NPJ5008. Malignant hyperthermia (MH)
    is thankfully a rare medical emergency following anaesthesia. Nevertheless, it
    is clear that effective management of MH is critically important to improve
    clinical outcomes. NPJ5008 will allow faster administration compared to the
    existing dantrolene formulation and therefore, we believe, better outcomes for
    all European patients with MH."

    For further information please contact:

    mailto:contact@norgine.com

    http://www.norgine.com/

    Follow us @norgine

    Notes to Editors:

    About Malignant Hyperthermia

    Malignant hyperthermia (MH) is a rare life-threatening pharmacogenetic disorder
    of skeletal muscles that presents as an exaggerated hypermetabolic response to
    volatile anaesthetic agents and depolarizing muscle relaxants.[1]

    About NPJ5008

    NPJ5008 is a novel formulation of dantrolene that has been developed by Norgine
    to shorten preparation and administration times versus DANTRIUM IV (dantrolene
    sodium). Each vial of NPJ5008 contains 120mg of dantrolene and is reconstituted
    in 20 mL of water for injections for intravenous administration.[2]

    About Norgine

    Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been
    bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment
    to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European
    experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach
    enable us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines
    to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to
    have helped more than 25 million patients around the world in 2022 and generated
    EUR530 million in net product sales, a growth of nearly 5% over 2021.

    Norgine has a direct presence in 16 European countries, as well as Australia and
    New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine
    markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with
    manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks
    and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and
    marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise
    specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of
    patients around the world.

    NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.

    References:

    1. Kaur et al. Mo Med. 2019;116(2):154-159.
    2. Ng Kwet Shing RH, et al. Eur J Anaesthesiol. 2024;41:1-10.

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norgine-receiv
    es-positive-chmp-opinion-recommending-approval-of-npj5008-dantrolene-sodium-hemi
    heptahydrate-for-the-treatment-of-malignant-hyperthermia-302099840.html

    Contact:

    Richard Hinde,
    +44 (0)1895 826227

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174010/5744391
    OTS: Norgine BV


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Norgine receives positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of NPJ5008 (dantrolene sodium hemiheptahydrate) for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia Norgine B.V. today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of NPJ5008 (dantrolene sodium hemiheptahydrate) for the treatment …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer