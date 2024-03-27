WashTec AG achieved a new revenue record of €489.5m in fiscal year 2023, a 1.5% increase from the previous year.

The company's EBIT rose by 10.3% to €41.9m, improving the EBIT margin to 8.6%.

Free cash flow significantly increased to €46.1m, despite the €9.5m acquisition of the site occupied by the American subsidiary.

Equity decreased from €88.1m to €85.8m, but the equity ratio increased to 31.6% due to a lower balance sheet total.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of €2.20 for fiscal year 2023.

For fiscal year 2024, WashTec expects Group revenue on a similar level to the prior year, with an increase in EBIT in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The company also expects a free cash flow of between €30m and €40m.

The next important date, Business Report 2023, at WashTec Akt is on 27.03.2024.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 40,33EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

41 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,38EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.





