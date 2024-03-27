FORTEC Elektronik AG Validates Preliminary H1 Results for 2023/2024 Fiscal Year
FORTEC Elektronik AG reports a promising first half of the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with a 5% increase in group turnover and a steady EBIT. The company's order book and net profit also show positive trends.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Group turnover for FORTEC Elektronik AG in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year was EUR 47.0 million, 5% above the previous year
- Group EBIT was EUR 4.5 million, close to the value of the previous year
- Order book on 31 December 2023 was EUR 68.0 million, showing improvement compared to the previous period
- Data visualization segment contributed EUR 29.1 million to total turnover, while power supplies segment contributed EUR 17.8 million
- Consolidated net profit for the first half of 2023/2024 was EUR 3.2 million
- Management Board confirms forecast from the 2022/2023 financial report, assuming no deterioration in economic conditions and successful implementation of planned measures.
The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 23,100EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,46 % since publication.
