Group turnover for FORTEC Elektronik AG in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year was EUR 47.0 million, 5% above the previous year

Group EBIT was EUR 4.5 million, close to the value of the previous year

Order book on 31 December 2023 was EUR 68.0 million, showing improvement compared to the previous period

Data visualization segment contributed EUR 29.1 million to total turnover, while power supplies segment contributed EUR 17.8 million

Consolidated net profit for the first half of 2023/2024 was EUR 3.2 million

Management Board confirms forecast from the 2022/2023 financial report, assuming no deterioration in economic conditions and successful implementation of planned measures.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 23,100EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,46 % since publication.





