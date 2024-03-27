    checkAd

     89  0 Kommentare NESPRESSO WILL INVEST 20 MILLION USD IN DRC TO SUPPORT THE COFFEE GROWING COMMUNITY AND THE REVIVAL OF THE SPECIALTY COFFEE

    Vevey, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Focusing on an increased sourcing of
    high-quality coffee, as well as implementing regenerative practices, gender
    equality programs and projects to increase access to healthcare and clean water
    .

    Nespresso aims to continue to support the local community and economy by
    investing 20 million USD spent across coffee purchases, price premiums and
    technical assistance, by 2026 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), helping
    to give coffee farmers access to the global markets. The ambition is also to
    help support fund raising of an additional 20 million USD to support the coffee
    growing communities in Kivu. This initiative is part of the unique Nespresso
    Reviving Origins program, founded 10 years ago, aiming to restore coffee
    agriculture in regions where it is under threat.

    In 1980, coffee was the second most important export for DRC and ranked among
    the world's finest but declined in the early 2000s due to years of instability
    that had a devastating impact on the industry.

    Since the launch of the Nespresso Reviving Origins program in DRC in 2020 it has
    enabled the production of the exquisite coffees from the Lake Kivu region, where
    the once-thriving coffee farming community has been, and still is, devastated by
    decades of political and economic instability, that continue to rise today.

    Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO Nespresso says, "Kivu has the potential to be among the
    world's great coffee regions but has faced extremely challenging conditions in
    recent years. Through our Reviving Origins program, we work closely with
    Congolese farmers, and we have joined forces with partners including, Eastern
    Congo Initiative (ECI)/ASILI, TechnoServe, the U.S. Agency for International
    Development (USAID), The Global Environment Facility (GEF), Clarmondial,
    International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and Virunga Coffee to
    restore and revitalize Kivu as a leading source of high-quality, exceptional
    Arabica coffee. In the context of escalating violence in eastern DRC where
    access to water is becoming insufficient, water-borne illnesses have resurfaced,
    and daily life is under significant upheaval, it is even more critical to help
    build community resilience, access to health care and clean water as well as
    support farmer livelihoods by continuing to give them access to the global
    market and empowering them in their agricultural transition."

    With the continued investment of 20 million USD in the region, as well as with
    the ambition to support to raise funds of another 20 million USD, Nespresso aims
    to continue the work to back the revival of the DRC coffee sector.

    "Nespresso's deep commitment to Kivu is creating lasting change in communities
    Seite 1 von 2


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    NESPRESSO WILL INVEST 20 MILLION USD IN DRC TO SUPPORT THE COFFEE GROWING COMMUNITY AND THE REVIVAL OF THE SPECIALTY COFFEE Focusing on an increased sourcing of high-quality coffee, as well as implementing regenerative practices, gender equality programs and projects to increase access to healthcare and clean water . Nespresso aims to continue to support the local …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer