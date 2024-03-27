Vevey, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Focusing on an increased sourcing of

high-quality coffee, as well as implementing regenerative practices, gender

equality programs and projects to increase access to healthcare and clean water

Nespresso aims to continue to support the local community and economy byinvesting 20 million USD spent across coffee purchases, price premiums andtechnical assistance, by 2026 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), helpingto give coffee farmers access to the global markets. The ambition is also tohelp support fund raising of an additional 20 million USD to support the coffeegrowing communities in Kivu. This initiative is part of the unique NespressoReviving Origins program, founded 10 years ago, aiming to restore coffeeagriculture in regions where it is under threat.In 1980, coffee was the second most important export for DRC and ranked amongthe world's finest but declined in the early 2000s due to years of instabilitythat had a devastating impact on the industry.Since the launch of the Nespresso Reviving Origins program in DRC in 2020 it hasenabled the production of the exquisite coffees from the Lake Kivu region, wherethe once-thriving coffee farming community has been, and still is, devastated bydecades of political and economic instability, that continue to rise today.Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO Nespresso says, "Kivu has the potential to be among theworld's great coffee regions but has faced extremely challenging conditions inrecent years. Through our Reviving Origins program, we work closely withCongolese farmers, and we have joined forces with partners including, EasternCongo Initiative (ECI)/ASILI, TechnoServe, the U.S. Agency for InternationalDevelopment (USAID), The Global Environment Facility (GEF), Clarmondial,International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and Virunga Coffee torestore and revitalize Kivu as a leading source of high-quality, exceptionalArabica coffee. In the context of escalating violence in eastern DRC whereaccess to water is becoming insufficient, water-borne illnesses have resurfaced,and daily life is under significant upheaval, it is even more critical to helpbuild community resilience, access to health care and clean water as well assupport farmer livelihoods by continuing to give them access to the globalmarket and empowering them in their agricultural transition."With the continued investment of 20 million USD in the region, as well as withthe ambition to support to raise funds of another 20 million USD, Nespresso aimsto continue the work to back the revival of the DRC coffee sector."Nespresso's deep commitment to Kivu is creating lasting change in communities