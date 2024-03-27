    checkAd

     73  0 Kommentare Xella sets science-based targets as part of ambitious sustainability roadmap / Comprehensive action to adapt to macroeconomic environment (FOTO)

    Duisburg (ots) - Xella Group, a leading European provider of sustainable,
    efficient, and affordable walling solutions, made significant progress in its
    sustainability initiatives in the previous year and is on track to reach its
    sustainability goals for 2030. As a major milestone in 2023, its targets to
    reduce scope 1, 2 and 3[1] carbon dioxide emissions have been approved by the
    Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

    The company aims to reduce its market-based[2] CO2 emissions in scope 1 and 2 by
    42 percent by the end of the decade[3]. Furthermore, scope 3 emissions
    (representing 85 percent of global CO2e emissions) from purchased goods and
    services will be reduced by 25 percent by 2030.The first target will be achieved
    through an increasingly energy-efficient production, a growing use of renewable
    energies and the phasing out of coal in Xella's plants. The second target will
    be achieved through the deepening of partnerships with Xella's key suppliers,
    the optimisation of recipes, and the development of the circularity of Xella's
    materials.

    Additionally, Xella Group is committed to the goal of not disposing any
    production leftovers in landfills, aiming to stop landfill of any AAC or CSU
    residues by 2030. To further develop the recyclability of its products, Xella is
    optimising its value chain to receive secondary materials from recycling
    companies and is developing new products based on crushed and milled AAC coarse
    material and lighter materials with the support of its own research &
    development facility Xella Technologie- und Forschungsgesellschaft mbH (T&F).

    Investments in safety and compliance

    Xella has also improved on its social targets, especially regarding the safety
    of its employees. In the past year, accidents dropped by 36 percent. Moreover,
    Xella hired Radmila Petrovic to join the Executive Committee as Chief Legal and
    Compliance Officer, to further anchor governance and compliance in the top ranks
    of the company.

    Christophe Clemente, Chief Executive Officer at Xella Group, says:

    "The construction industry is key to achieving the climate goals in Europe. At
    Xella, we have made significant progress in driving energy and resource
    efficiency and are working tirelessly to enhance circularity principles
    throughout the lifecycle of our sustainable products."

    Cécile Fages, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at Xella Group,
    says: "At Xella, we know that we have major societal and environmental
    responsibilities. I am therefore particularly proud that Xella's decarbonization
    path for 2030 has been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative. This
    will help Xella achieve its business targets by providing low CO2 building
    materials."

    Xella's sustainability efforts were also recognized by external ESG experts. In
    July 2023, the company was honoured as a leader in its industry by
    Sustainalytics, an independent ESG rating agency. With a score of 17.5 and a low
    risk profile, Xella ranked second among 142 construction materials companies
    worldwide.

    Successful adaptation to the macroeconomic conditions

    2023 was a challenging year for the new residential construction market in
    Europe, which as a whole experienced unprecedented declines by a third. The
    Group generated a total revenue of more than 1 billion euros (compared to 1.4
    billion euros the previous year). The normalised EBITDA amounted to about 205
    million euros (compared to 291 million euros in 2022).

    Over the past year, the Group has launched numerous initiatives to improve its
    production network, reduce its fixed costs, and successfully adapt to the
    challenging macroeconomic situation while still adhering to its ambitious
    sustainability roadmap.

    With these initiatives and the expectation for market recovery, the Group is
    confident to grow beyond pre-crisis levels in the mid-term.

    Further information is also available on the Xella Group website:
    https://www.xella.com/en_US/sustainability-report-2023

    [1] Scope 3 emissions encompass emissions that are not produced by the company
    itself and are not the result of activities from assets owned or controlled by
    them, but by those that it's indirectly responsible for, up and down its value
    chain.

    [2] A market-based method for scope 2 CO2 emissions reflects emissions from
    electricity that companies have purposefully chosen.

    [3] Compared to the year 2021.

    Contact:

    Xella International GmbH
    Cécile Fages
    Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer
    Düsseldorfer Landstraße 395
    47259 Duisburg, Germany

    Mobile: +49 (0)160 99055743
    E-Mail: mailto:cecile.fages@xella.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162398/5745077
    OTS: Xella International GmbH


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Xella sets science-based targets as part of ambitious sustainability roadmap / Comprehensive action to adapt to macroeconomic environment (FOTO) Xella Group, a leading European provider of sustainable, efficient, and affordable walling solutions, made significant progress in its sustainability initiatives in the previous year and is on track to reach its sustainability goals for 2030. As a …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer