Duisburg (ots) - Xella Group, a leading European provider of sustainable,

efficient, and affordable walling solutions, made significant progress in its

sustainability initiatives in the previous year and is on track to reach its

sustainability goals for 2030. As a major milestone in 2023, its targets to

reduce scope 1, 2 and 3[1] carbon dioxide emissions have been approved by the

Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).



The company aims to reduce its market-based[2] CO2 emissions in scope 1 and 2 by

42 percent by the end of the decade[3]. Furthermore, scope 3 emissions

(representing 85 percent of global CO2e emissions) from purchased goods and

services will be reduced by 25 percent by 2030.The first target will be achieved

through an increasingly energy-efficient production, a growing use of renewable

energies and the phasing out of coal in Xella's plants. The second target will

be achieved through the deepening of partnerships with Xella's key suppliers,

the optimisation of recipes, and the development of the circularity of Xella's

Additionally, Xella Group is committed to the goal of not disposing anyproduction leftovers in landfills, aiming to stop landfill of any AAC or CSUresidues by 2030. To further develop the recyclability of its products, Xella isoptimising its value chain to receive secondary materials from recyclingcompanies and is developing new products based on crushed and milled AAC coarsematerial and lighter materials with the support of its own research &development facility Xella Technologie- und Forschungsgesellschaft mbH (T&F).Investments in safety and complianceXella has also improved on its social targets, especially regarding the safetyof its employees. In the past year, accidents dropped by 36 percent. Moreover,Xella hired Radmila Petrovic to join the Executive Committee as Chief Legal andCompliance Officer, to further anchor governance and compliance in the top ranksof the company.Christophe Clemente, Chief Executive Officer at Xella Group, says:"The construction industry is key to achieving the climate goals in Europe. AtXella, we have made significant progress in driving energy and resourceefficiency and are working tirelessly to enhance circularity principlesthroughout the lifecycle of our sustainable products."Cécile Fages, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at Xella Group,says: "At Xella, we know that we have major societal and environmentalresponsibilities. I am therefore particularly proud that Xella's decarbonizationpath for 2030 has been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative. Thiswill help Xella achieve its business targets by providing low CO2 buildingmaterials."Xella's sustainability efforts were also recognized by external ESG experts. InJuly 2023, the company was honoured as a leader in its industry bySustainalytics, an independent ESG rating agency. With a score of 17.5 and a lowrisk profile, Xella ranked second among 142 construction materials companiesworldwide.Successful adaptation to the macroeconomic conditions2023 was a challenging year for the new residential construction market inEurope, which as a whole experienced unprecedented declines by a third. TheGroup generated a total revenue of more than 1 billion euros (compared to 1.4billion euros the previous year). The normalised EBITDA amounted to about 205million euros (compared to 291 million euros in 2022).Over the past year, the Group has launched numerous initiatives to improve itsproduction network, reduce its fixed costs, and successfully adapt to thechallenging macroeconomic situation while still adhering to its ambitioussustainability roadmap.With these initiatives and the expectation for market recovery, the Group isconfident to grow beyond pre-crisis levels in the mid-term.Further information is also available on the Xella Group website:https://www.xella.com/en_US/sustainability-report-2023[1] Scope 3 emissions encompass emissions that are not produced by the companyitself and are not the result of activities from assets owned or controlled bythem, but by those that it's indirectly responsible for, up and down its valuechain.[2] A market-based method for scope 2 CO2 emissions reflects emissions fromelectricity that companies have purposefully chosen.[3] Compared to the year 2021.