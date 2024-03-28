STEMMER IMAGING's Robust Financials: Proposes €2.70 Dividend, Plans North American Expansion
STEMMER IMAGING AG has unveiled robust financial results for 2023, alongside plans for North American expansion and relocation to a new Munich office, setting the stage for a promising 2024.
- STEMMER IMAGING AG reported strong financial and balance sheet figures for the 2023 financial year, with revenue at EUR 146.3 million and EBITDA at EUR 27.0 million.
- The company proposes a dividend of EUR 2.70 per share to the Annual General Meeting.
- STEMMER IMAGING AG announced its entry into the North American market with the acquisition of 100% of shares in Phase 1 Technology Corp., New York, USA.
- The company's gross margin increased to a record 39.7%, and free cash flow increased to EUR 19.3 million.
- For the 2024 financial year, the company expects Group revenue in the range of EUR 140-157 million and EBITDA of EUR 24-31 million.
- As part of its expansion plans, STEMMER IMAGING AG will relocate to modern office space in Munich by the end of 2024.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at STEMMER IMAGING is on 28.03.2024.
The price of STEMMER IMAGING at the time of the news was 32,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
