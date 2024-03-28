Dermapharm Holding SE reported a 10.8% increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 1,135.4 million in 2023 despite macroeconomic challenges.

The company's adjusted consolidated EBITDA declined by 13.8% to EUR 310.2 million.

Earnings declined as the boom from the vaccine business faded.

The company proposed a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share for 2023.

Dermapharm expects further revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024.

The company's full Annual Report 2023 confirms its preliminary consolidated figures for the financial year 2023.

