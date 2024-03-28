Dermapharm Holding Triumphs Over Macroeconomic Hurdles, Exceeds All Expectations
Despite facing macroeconomic hurdles, Dermapharm Holding SE saw a 10.8% surge in its 2023 consolidated revenue, reaching EUR 1,135.4 million. However, the fading vaccine business boom led to a decline in earnings.
Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
- Dermapharm Holding SE reported a 10.8% increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 1,135.4 million in 2023 despite macroeconomic challenges.
- The company's adjusted consolidated EBITDA declined by 13.8% to EUR 310.2 million.
- Earnings declined as the boom from the vaccine business faded.
- The company proposed a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share for 2023.
- Dermapharm expects further revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024.
- The company's full Annual Report 2023 confirms its preliminary consolidated figures for the financial year 2023.
The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of Annual Report 2023, at Dermapharm Holding is on 28.03.2024.
The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 34,19EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,22EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.406,27PKT (+0,98 %).
