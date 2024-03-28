Masterflex SE reported record earnings for the 2023 financial year with a group revenue of EUR 101.1 million, slightly below the forecast range of EUR 103 million to EUR 110 million.

The company achieved a record EBITDA of EUR 17.9 million and operating EBIT of EUR 12.6 million, improving the operating EBIT margin to 12.4%.

The balance sheet quality improved with a 61.5% equity ratio, and a planned dividend increase for 2023 to EUR 0.25 per share.

Despite economic challenges, most of Masterflex SE's subsidiaries experienced growth in 2023, particularly in the aviation business, life science, and medical technology sectors.

The company's financial position improved with cash and cash equivalents increasing to EUR 11.1 million, and net debt reducing to EUR 13.1 million at the end of 2023.

For 2024, Masterflex SE forecasts a group revenue of EUR 100 to EUR 107 million and EBIT of between EUR 12 and EUR 15 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Masterflex is on 28.03.2024.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 9,3100EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,3300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.





