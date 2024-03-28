Alain Nydegger has been appointed as Tribe CEO for Multitude Group's newly launched independent business unit, Wholesale Banking.

The Wholesale Banking unit offers two services: Secured Debt and a Payment Solution for non-bank lenders, FinTech’s and other larger volume customers.

The new business unit will use Multitude’s growth platform elements, scalable deposit funding, collection and customer management proficiency, compliance framework, technology stack, data, and AI capabilities.

The Secured Debt solution provides non-bank lenders, real estate investors, and other customer segments with fast and digital access to scalable credit facilities up to EUR 30 million.

The Payment Solution provides payment infrastructure services to other FinTechs, electronic money institutions, and midsize banks to support their core payment processes and payment rails.

Alain Nydegger has 17 years of experience in the financial industry and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer at Pala Assets Ltd.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Multitude is on 28.03.2024.

The price of Multitude at the time of the news was 5,1750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.





