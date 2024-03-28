Vienna (ots) - In March 2024, the Vienna based climate-tech start-up EcoNetix

secured a 7-digit seed investment round comprising lead investor Voltares

Ventures, Persistent and asc impact.



EcoNetix develops a data-driven tech solution for monitoring and tracking CO2

savings (dMRV) and is building a global carbon credit portfolio. With local

partners, EcoNetix develops and certifies large-scale reforestation, coastal

restoration, and renewable energy projects in Africa. According to consulting

powerhouse McKinsey & Company the CDR market is expected to grow substantially

in the next years and could be worth up to $ 1.2 trillion by 2050.





" Our mission is to save 100 million tons of CO2eq by 2030 and bring back trustinto the carbon market " say managing directors Jakob Zenz (Founder and CEO) andPaul Nimmerfall (Co-Founder and COO), adding " the carbon market was rightlycriticized in the past for lacking transparency, we have started EcoNetix tochange that ". David Salzgeber (Co-Founder and CTO) specifies that "b eing ableto gather live data from very remote places is a real game changer. Through ourtech solution we collect huge amounts of data via satellites, on-ground sensors,cameras, and weather stations. This ensures high-quality carbon credits ".EcoNetix currently is active in 6 countries on 3 continents (Tanzania, DRC,Kenya, Angola, UAE, and EU) and employs over 150 people with its projectpartners worldwide. Following this seed round the management plans to grow thecore team from 5 to 15 employees and open 9 country desks within the remaining 9months of 2024.The Seed Round has been lead by Voltares Ventures, co-lead by Persistent andfinancially supported by asc impact.About the investors:Voltares is a group of companies dedicated to clean energy, based in Vienna.Voltares responds to the climate crisis by developing renewable energy projectsin the Global South, and by investing into climate tech companies." We are excited to partner with EcoNetix to join the ongoing transformation ofthe CO2 savings market towards a more transparent, efficient and impactfulmonitoring. As investors and developers with ongoing projects in Georgia, Indiaand Sri Lanka we eagerly anticipate utilizing the EcoNetix platform from thefirst moment on. "- Cornelius Patt, Founder & CEOPersistent , founded in 2012, is Africa's Climate Venture Builder. Persistent isa leader and pioneer investor in the off-grid energy and e-mobility sectors inSub-Saharan Africa, with over 25 early-stage investments in pay-as-you-go (PAYG)solar distributors, commercial and industrial solar (C&I), mini-grid developers,technology enablers and e-mobility companies. Persistent has contributed toimproving 5 million lives, powering 600,000 households, avoiding over onemillion tons of CO2e, and creating 15,000 jobs." EcoNetix represents the newest generation of innovative carbon projectdevelopment companies, complementing our existing portfolio and unlocking newrevenue streams for the broader climate sector in Africa. We believe companieslike Econetix will make carbon markets reliable and trustworthy again and enablecarbon finance to accelerate the vital transition required for climate changemitigation. We are also excited to get exposure to the African nature-basedsolutions space through their work. "- Tobias Ruckstuhl, Managing Partnerasc impact is an impact fund with investments into sustainable forestry andagriculture in Sub-Saharan Africa." We see EcoNetix' mission as crucial for the success of the broader carbonmarket. In a short time Jakob, Paul and their team have shown great initiativeand ethics on the ground. They combine creative solutions to problems of thecarbon markets and are putting in the hard work wherever it is needed. We wereable to compare their work to many other firms: It is our conviction thatEcoNetix can deliver high-value and transparent carbon certificates. We arehappy to support the Seed Round with a substantial financial commitment in orderto strengthen our partnership. "- Karl Kirchmayer, Managing PartnerContact:Jakob ZenzManaging DirectorFounder & CEOmailto:jakob@econetix.net+43 664 2559924Paul NimmerfallManaging DirectorCo-Founder & COOmailto:paul@econetix.net+43 664 2409442EcoNetix GmbHhttp://www.econetix.netAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174070/5745700OTS: EcoNetix GmbH