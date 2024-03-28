    checkAd

     Climate-Tech Start-Up EcoNetix secures 7-digit Seed Investment Round

    Vienna (ots) - In March 2024, the Vienna based climate-tech start-up EcoNetix
    secured a 7-digit seed investment round comprising lead investor Voltares
    Ventures, Persistent and asc impact.

    EcoNetix develops a data-driven tech solution for monitoring and tracking CO2
    savings (dMRV) and is building a global carbon credit portfolio. With local
    partners, EcoNetix develops and certifies large-scale reforestation, coastal
    restoration, and renewable energy projects in Africa. According to consulting
    powerhouse McKinsey & Company the CDR market is expected to grow substantially
    in the next years and could be worth up to $ 1.2 trillion by 2050.

    " Our mission is to save 100 million tons of CO2eq by 2030 and bring back trust
    into the carbon market " say managing directors Jakob Zenz (Founder and CEO) and
    Paul Nimmerfall (Co-Founder and COO), adding " the carbon market was rightly
    criticized in the past for lacking transparency, we have started EcoNetix to
    change that ". David Salzgeber (Co-Founder and CTO) specifies that "b eing able
    to gather live data from very remote places is a real game changer. Through our
    tech solution we collect huge amounts of data via satellites, on-ground sensors,
    cameras, and weather stations. This ensures high-quality carbon credits ".

    EcoNetix currently is active in 6 countries on 3 continents (Tanzania, DRC,
    Kenya, Angola, UAE, and EU) and employs over 150 people with its project
    partners worldwide. Following this seed round the management plans to grow the
    core team from 5 to 15 employees and open 9 country desks within the remaining 9
    months of 2024.

    The Seed Round has been lead by Voltares Ventures, co-lead by Persistent and
    financially supported by asc impact.

    About the investors:

    Voltares is a group of companies dedicated to clean energy, based in Vienna.
    Voltares responds to the climate crisis by developing renewable energy projects
    in the Global South, and by investing into climate tech companies.

    " We are excited to partner with EcoNetix to join the ongoing transformation of
    the CO2 savings market towards a more transparent, efficient and impactful
    monitoring. As investors and developers with ongoing projects in Georgia, India
    and Sri Lanka we eagerly anticipate utilizing the EcoNetix platform from the
    first moment on. "

    - Cornelius Patt, Founder & CEO

    Persistent , founded in 2012, is Africa's Climate Venture Builder. Persistent is
    a leader and pioneer investor in the off-grid energy and e-mobility sectors in
    Sub-Saharan Africa, with over 25 early-stage investments in pay-as-you-go (PAYG)
    solar distributors, commercial and industrial solar (C&I), mini-grid developers,
    technology enablers and e-mobility companies. Persistent has contributed to
    improving 5 million lives, powering 600,000 households, avoiding over one
    million tons of CO2e, and creating 15,000 jobs.

    " EcoNetix represents the newest generation of innovative carbon project
    development companies, complementing our existing portfolio and unlocking new
    revenue streams for the broader climate sector in Africa. We believe companies
    like Econetix will make carbon markets reliable and trustworthy again and enable
    carbon finance to accelerate the vital transition required for climate change
    mitigation. We are also excited to get exposure to the African nature-based
    solutions space through their work. "

    - Tobias Ruckstuhl, Managing Partner

    asc impact is an impact fund with investments into sustainable forestry and
    agriculture in Sub-Saharan Africa.

    " We see EcoNetix' mission as crucial for the success of the broader carbon
    market. In a short time Jakob, Paul and their team have shown great initiative
    and ethics on the ground. They combine creative solutions to problems of the
    carbon markets and are putting in the hard work wherever it is needed. We were
    able to compare their work to many other firms: It is our conviction that
    EcoNetix can deliver high-value and transparent carbon certificates. We are
    happy to support the Seed Round with a substantial financial commitment in order
    to strengthen our partnership. "

    - Karl Kirchmayer, Managing Partner

    Contact:

    Jakob Zenz
    Managing Director
    Founder & CEO
    mailto:jakob@econetix.net
    +43 664 2559924

    Paul Nimmerfall
    Managing Director
    Co-Founder & COO
    mailto:paul@econetix.net
    +43 664 2409442

    EcoNetix GmbH
    http://www.econetix.net

