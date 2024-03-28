Petach Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is

thrilled to announce that Isoprotrace®, our PSMA -11 kit, has received marketing

authorization in the Netherlands (RVG 130527). This landmark approval marks a

significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to improve healthcare and

patient outcomes across the globe.



Isotopia is a radiopharmaceutical focused company with proven expertise in

developing, manufacturing, and commercializing pioneering diagnostic and

therapeutic products, serving the nuclear medicine market. We appreciate Billev

Pharma support as our marketing authorization holder.





Isoprotrace® is designed to address prostate cancer patients. Isoprotrace® isindicated* for positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostatecancer, for primary staging of those with high-risk prior to primary curativetherapy and patients who have suspected recurrence based on elevated serumprostate specific antigen (PSA) level.Isoprotrace® is a single sterile vacuum - vial kit, intended for preparingmulti-patient doses of Gallium (68Ga) Gozetotide (PSMA -11) within only 5minutes, saving precious decay time in comparison to a standard synthesis."Our isoprotrace® PSMA-11 represents a paradigm shift toward registered and GMPproducts in nuclear medicine. We have reached this achievement after years ofdedicated research and navigating the complex regulatory landscape. It is withimmense pride and excitement to be part of this transition. We are humbled bythe opportunity and looking forward to our next challenges in this area. This isa testimony to our relentless commitment to patients around the world to supplyradiopharmacy products in GMP standard," said Tzachi Levy, General Manager ofIsotopia's aseptic plant.Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd, is committed to working closely with healthcareproviders, regulators, and the patient community in the Netherlands to ensurethat Isoprotrace® is accessible to all who can benefit from it. We are alsoactively pursuing marketing authorizations in other countries (approval ispending for Germany) aiming to make Isoprotrace® available across Europe.*For detailed information, please refer to the product's SmPC.