    checkAd

     45  0 Kommentare Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is thrilled to announce that Isoprotrace®, has received marketing authorization in the Netherlands (RVG 130527)

    Petach Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is
    thrilled to announce that Isoprotrace®, our PSMA -11 kit, has received marketing
    authorization in the Netherlands (RVG 130527). This landmark approval marks a
    significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to improve healthcare and
    patient outcomes across the globe.

    Isotopia is a radiopharmaceutical focused company with proven expertise in
    developing, manufacturing, and commercializing pioneering diagnostic and
    therapeutic products, serving the nuclear medicine market. We appreciate Billev
    Pharma support as our marketing authorization holder.

    Isoprotrace® is designed to address prostate cancer patients. Isoprotrace® is
    indicated* for positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostate
    cancer, for primary staging of those with high-risk prior to primary curative
    therapy and patients who have suspected recurrence based on elevated serum
    prostate specific antigen (PSA) level.

    Isoprotrace® is a single sterile vacuum - vial kit, intended for preparing
    multi-patient doses of Gallium (68Ga) Gozetotide (PSMA -11) within only 5
    minutes, saving precious decay time in comparison to a standard synthesis.

    "Our isoprotrace® PSMA-11 represents a paradigm shift toward registered and GMP
    products in nuclear medicine. We have reached this achievement after years of
    dedicated research and navigating the complex regulatory landscape. It is with
    immense pride and excitement to be part of this transition. We are humbled by
    the opportunity and looking forward to our next challenges in this area. This is
    a testimony to our relentless commitment to patients around the world to supply
    radiopharmacy products in GMP standard," said Tzachi Levy, General Manager of
    Isotopia's aseptic plant.

    Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd, is committed to working closely with healthcare
    providers, regulators, and the patient community in the Netherlands to ensure
    that Isoprotrace® is accessible to all who can benefit from it. We are also
    actively pursuing marketing authorizations in other countries (approval is
    pending for Germany) aiming to make Isoprotrace® available across Europe.

    *For detailed information, please refer to the product's SmPC.

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337282/4537248/Isotopia_Logo.jpg

    For more information, please connect with us:

    Mail: mailto:isoprotrace@isotopia-global.com

    Nadav

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isotopia-molec
    ular-imaging-ltd-is-thrilled-to-announce-that-isoprotrace-has-received-marketing
    -authorization-in-the-netherlands-rvg-130527-302102313.html

    Contact:

    +972 50 6292083

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/5745761
    OTS: Isotopia Molecular Imaging


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is thrilled to announce that Isoprotrace®, has received marketing authorization in the Netherlands (RVG 130527) Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is thrilled to announce that Isoprotrace®, our PSMA -11 kit, has received marketing authorization in the Netherlands (RVG 130527). This landmark approval marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer