FREIBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / mymediset, the leading provider of SAP solutions for the medical device industry, and Terso Solutions, the leading provider of RFID tracking solutions for the life sciences and healthcare markets, have today announced a new partnership to launch mymediset LiveSync, a revolutionary platform that will transform the way consigned inventory is identified, managed and tracked across mission-critical supply chains worldwide.

The new platform combines mymediset's cloud-based SAP automation solutions and Terso's RAIN RFID enclosures (cabinets, freezers, refrigerators) and sensors to provide real-time visibility and control of consigned products in the life sciences industries, such as medical devices, loaner kits, and pharmaceuticals. The platform, which will be launched in Q3/2024, is the first of its kind to combine live tracking and inventory data for medical and pharmaceutical consignments that is integrated into an intelligent, open, and extensible platform that provides complete visibility and control across the full product lifecycle from manufacture-to-disposal or recycling.

"This co-innovation initiative was brought together by mymediset and Terso Solutions in response to the multi-billion-dollar problem of inventory over-stocking caused by lack of real-time visibility and missing tracking data 'dead zones' that occur as consignments cycle through the different supply chain systems operated by manufacturers, distributors, and hospitals," said Michael Knauer, CEO & Founder of mymediset.

Joe Pleshek, CEO and President of Terso Solutions added: "Current industry estimates project, that several billion dollar of excess, unrecorded, or lost inventory may exist to assure product availability in mission-critical healthcare and lifesciences environments. With consignment records spanning numerous siloed systems and fragmented data sources, activities such as integrated planning, inventory rationalization and efficient automation of operations such as replenishment, disposal and recycling have so far been too costly and too complex for any one operator to resolve."