PALFINGER AG: Stellar Q1 2024, but Full-Year Earnings Forecast Dips from 2023 Highs
Kicking off 2024 with a stellar first quarter, PALFINGER AG faces a mixed outlook for the year, with reduced production levels and a potential dip in revenue.
- PALFINGER AG had an outstanding first quarter in 2024 - Earnings forecast for 2024 is significantly lower than the record year 2023 - Production levels are being reduced due to low order intake in the core region EMEA - Revenue for 2024 is expected to slightly drop compared to 2023 - EBIT for 2024 is expected to be 20% below the record year 2023 - Earnings for Q1/2024 are expected to be significantly higher than the same period in the previous year
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Palfinger is on 26.04.2024.
ISIN:AT0000758305WKN:919964
