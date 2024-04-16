Evonik Industries AG publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024 - Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was just under €522 million, exceeding market expectations - Specialty Additives and Nutrition & Care divisions showed the strongest growth - Sales for Q1 2024 amounted to €3.796 billion, lower than the prior-year quarter - Evonik expects adjusted EBITDA between €1.7 billion and €2.0 billion and sales between €15 billion and €17 billion - Final figures and quarterly report for Q1 2024 will be published on May 8, 2024

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Evonik Industries is on 08.05.2024.

The price of Evonik Industries at the time of the news was 19,010EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,165EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,82 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.030,44PKT (-0,97 %).





