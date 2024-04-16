Evonik Industries Reveals Preliminary Q1 2024 Figures: A Sneak Peek
Evonik Industries AG has unveiled its preliminary Q1 2024 results, surpassing market predictions with an adjusted EBITDA of nearly €522 million. Despite a slight dip in sales, the company's Specialty Additives and Nutrition & Care divisions saw robust growth.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Evonik Industries AG publishes preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024 - Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was just under €522 million, exceeding market expectations - Specialty Additives and Nutrition & Care divisions showed the strongest growth - Sales for Q1 2024 amounted to €3.796 billion, lower than the prior-year quarter - Evonik expects adjusted EBITDA between €1.7 billion and €2.0 billion and sales between €15 billion and €17 billion - Final figures and quarterly report for Q1 2024 will be published on May 8, 2024
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Evonik Industries is on 08.05.2024.
The price of Evonik Industries at the time of the news was 19,010EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,165EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,82 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.030,44PKT (-0,97 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,20 %
-1,48 %
+6,28 %
+12,31 %
-3,72 %
-37,16 %
-29,12 %
-32,57 %
-41,95 %
ISIN:DE000EVNK013WKN:EVNK01
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte