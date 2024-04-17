Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has raised its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year.

This follows the team's success in reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The new forecast predicts a consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2023/2024 of between EUR 33,000 thousand and EUR 43,000 thousand.

The previous forecast, updated on March 14, 2024, predicted a net profit of EUR 25,000 thousand to EUR 35,000 thousand.

The new forecast is subject to the further course of the sporting season and global political uncertainties, indicating a degree of forecasting risk.

The forecast is also subject to any value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period.

The next important date, Publication of the Quarterly Report - Q3 Fiscal Year 2023/2024, at Borussia Dortmund is on 10.05.2024.

The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,6400EUR and was down -0,82 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.054,19PKT (+0,32 %).





