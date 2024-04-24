H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA published preliminary results for Q1-2024

EBITDA improved by almost 50% to EUR 21.3 million compared to Q1-2023

Sales of EUR 337.0 million, around 3.4% less than the previous year

ChemPharm SALES segment had positive development, matching previous year's sales

ChemPharm REFINING segment faced pressure with lower volumes and competitive product prices

Operating cash flow decreased to EUR 11.4 million in Q1-2024, primarily due to raw material price development

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at H&R is on 15.05.2024.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,9000EUR and was up +2,94 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,9600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,22 % since publication.





