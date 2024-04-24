H&R Reveals Preliminary Q1-2024 Results: Key Insights Unveiled
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA has unveiled its preliminary Q1-2024 results, showcasing a significant EBITDA improvement and mixed sales performance across its ChemPharm segments.
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA published preliminary results for Q1-2024
- EBITDA improved by almost 50% to EUR 21.3 million compared to Q1-2023
- Sales of EUR 337.0 million, around 3.4% less than the previous year
- ChemPharm SALES segment had positive development, matching previous year's sales
- ChemPharm REFINING segment faced pressure with lower volumes and competitive product prices
- Operating cash flow decreased to EUR 11.4 million in Q1-2024, primarily due to raw material price development
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at H&R is on 15.05.2024.
The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,9000EUR and was up +2,94 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,9600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,22 % since publication.
