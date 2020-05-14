Amazon, Walt Disney, Clorox, Peloton, WW, Kellogg, Zalando - das rät aktuell Andreas Deutsch

Heute stehen Amazon, Walt Disney, Clorox, Peloton, WW, Kellogg und Zalando im Fokus. Andreas Deutsch analysiert die Werte im Gespräch mit Moderator Marco Uome sowohl aus fundamentaler als auch aus charttechnischer Sicht.

Enthaltene Werte

WertpapierKursZeitPerf. %
Amazon.com
2.184,0015:03:58-0,27
Clorox
191,7814:06:29+0,27
Kellogg
59,4714:52:38+0,20
Walt Disney
94,2615:04:50-0,92
Zalando
52,7614:51:26-2,33
Peloton Interactive Registered (A)
42,0014:44:27+0,48
WW International
22,00014:43:12-3,51