DAX-0,17 % EUR/USD+0,16 % Gold+0,11 % Öl (Brent)-0,05 %

Janus Henderson Bond-Manager Mulliner: Warum 2020 ein Jahr der zwei Hälften wird

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
15.01.2020, 01:07  |  30   |   |   

We had expected a substantial slowdown in economic growth for the year and consequently positioned for lower rates and wider spreads. While the slowing growth environment and lower rates outlook came to pass, it was notable how resilient risk markets were (albeit coming off the back of a very weak period in the fourth quarter of 2018).

Instead of slowing growth and concerns about recession driving credit spreads wider over the year, we found that dovish central banks, lower rates and the reapplication of quantitative easing (QE) in the US and Europe helped to sustain risk markets and deliver stellar returns across asset classes as investors climbed a wall of worry over Brexit and trade.

In spite of the concerns raised by investors on a perennial basis that central banks are out of ammunition and pushing on a string, it seems that once again it has been the central bankers that have triumphed over economic fundamentals. The question now is where to from here?

» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen

Diesen Artikel teilen
Mehr zum Thema
Klicken Sie auf eines der Themen und seien Sie stets dazu informiert. Mehr Informationen hier.
EuroBrexit


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aus der Community
Tesla
Chart: TSIACOM

Wann platzt die TESLA-Blase
LUS Wikifolio-Index Performance von Kryptowährungen Index Zertifikat Open-End (LASW)
Chart: arniarni

Jetzt mit vier Coins 1:1 Endlos-Indexzertifikat!
mehr Charts aus der Community »

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Union Investment Chefvolkswirt über das BIP 2019: Deutsche Wirtschaft schwächelt
DWS Standpunkt: Deutsches Bruttoinlandsprodukt 2019
Gesundheitsaktienfonds nova Steady HealthCare setzt ausgezeichnete Wertentwicklung fort
Ostrum AM Stratege: Konvergenz der Spreads lässt an Funktionsfähigkeit der Kreditmärkte zweifeln
Bantleon-Experte Hess über Hybridanleihen: "Rendite-Oasen in der Zinswüste"
GAM ernennt Head of Research für Alternative Investment Solutions Bereich
Engagement: Diese fünf neuen Themen hat Robeco für 2020 identifiziert
Janus Henderson Bond-Manager Mulliner: Warum 2020 ein Jahr der zwei Hälften wird
Gröschls Mittwochskommentar: 03/2020
Titel
GAM konsolidiert operative Plattform durch Partnerschaft mit SimCorp
Fondsgipfel 2020: DJE, Shareholder Value Management und ACATIS führen Geldanlage-Dialog fort
DWS Chart der Woche: Die Subprime-Risiken kehren zurück
Pictet Asset Management: Innovation für eine gesündere Welt
Natixis Investment Managers: Klare Antworten auf die 10 wichtigsten Fragen im Neuen Jahr
Licht & Schatten: Wie sich Anleihe-Fondskategorien im letzten Jahrzehnt schlagen konnten
Columbia Threadneedle: Aussichten für US-Aktien insgesamt positiv
Allianz Global Investors: Ein neues Dividenden-Rekordjahr in Europa?
BANTLEON beruft Vorstandsmitglied am Standort München
Alpha-Generierung abseits des Mainstreams: Fiera Capital startet „Smaller Emerging Markets ...
Titel
Berenberg-Investmentchef Born: „Bei manchen Titeln ist ein klarer ESG-Hype feststellbar“
DWS investiert über Anteil an Arabesque AI in Künstliche Intelligenz
Eaton Vance zur Lage im Libanon: Wie das libanesische Schneeballsystem Anleger gefährdet
Schwacher Börsenauftakt 2020: Frank Fischer über "die Angst, die Gier & das Risiko"
GAM Investments: Aramco nimmt Einzug in die Schwellenländer-Indizes
GAM konsolidiert operative Plattform durch Partnerschaft mit SimCorp
Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management erweitert Vertrieb für Deutschland und Österreich
Investorenumfrage: In diesen Aktienregionen sehen professionelle Anleger Wertpotenzial
Fondsgipfel 2020: DJE, Shareholder Value Management und ACATIS führen Geldanlage-Dialog fort
Berenberg Märkte-Monitor: Mahnung zur Vorsicht
Titel
Multi Asset Fonds: 2018 als besondere Herausforderung
Nach GICS-Neuklassifizierungen: MSCI-Sektor-Diversifikationen mit Vorsicht zu genießen
AB-Experte Taylor zu Christine Lagarde: Neue Chefin – neue Richtung?
Eaton Vance: Angriffe auf saudische Ölanlagen bringen den Nahen Osten in Gefahr
"Wir bleiben defensiv" | Im Interview mit Frank Fischer
Norwegens Staatsfonds ist nicht mehr die globale Nr. 1
BB Biotech | Genetische Medizin mit erfolgsversprechenden Fortschritten
Chinas Schuldenanstieg wird deutlich unterschätzt
Analyse: Wie sich globale Multi-Asset Flaggschiffe im ersten Halbjahr 2019 schlagen konnten
Weichen in Richtung Zinssenkung gestellt: Wie Fondsgesellschaften auf die EZB-Sitzung reagieren

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
Marktkommentar: Richard Schmidt (DJE Kapital AG): Nachhaltigkeit - Die neue Macht der Finanzmärkte
13:35 Uhr
Pressemeldung: DJE: Monatskommentar Dezember 2019 - Nach dem Handelskonflikt ist vor dem Handelskonflikt
13:15 Uhr
Marktkommentar: Dr. Christoph Bruns (LOYS AG): Börsen ignorieren Nahost Zirkus
12:51 Uhr
GAM ernennt Head of Research für Alternative Investment Solutions Bereich
12:35 Uhr
Engagement: Diese fünf neuen Themen hat Robeco für 2020 identifiziert
11:47 Uhr
DWS Standpunkt: Deutsches Bruttoinlandsprodukt 2019
11:45 Uhr
Pressemeldung: ARIQON: Fonds-Update Dezember 2019
11:25 Uhr
Marktkommentar: Michael Hess (BANTLEON): Hybridanleihen - Rendite-Oasen in der Zinswüste
11:15 Uhr
Marktkommentar: Andreas Lesniewicz (CONREN): „2019 ein Rekordjahr für Aktienmärkte“
10:46 Uhr
Union Investment Chefvolkswirt über das BIP 2019: Deutsche Wirtschaft schwächelt