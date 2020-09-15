DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous First Sensor AG plans sale of subsidiaries in USA and France to TE Connectivity 15-Sep-2020 / 08:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor Share:

ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, September 15, 2020



First Sensor AG plans sale of subsidiaries in USA and France to TE Connectivity



First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") intends to enter into agreements with TE Connectivity MOG Inc., domiciled in Wilmington, DE, USA, ("TE MOG") for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor, Inc., domiciled in Westlake Village, CA, USA, and with MEAS Europe SAS, domiciled in Toulouse, France, ("MEAS") for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor France SAS, domiciled in Paris, France. TE MOG and MEAS are subsidiaries of TE Connectivity Ltd. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 40.3 million. The sales are intended to leverage synergies within the framework of the integration within the TE Connectivity group. The supply relationships will remain in place. It is planned to complete the sales in September 2020.

About First Sensor AG

In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.