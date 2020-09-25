Cabaletta Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in October

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following three upcoming investor conferences in October:



Stifel 2020 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit : “The Potential for Treg Modifying and CAR T Therapies in Immunology” panel on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

“The Potential for Treg Modifying and CAR T Therapies in Immunology” panel on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit : Fireside chat on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Fireside chat on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of these presentations will be available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentations, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.