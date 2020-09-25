Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to Provide Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Services

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) announces that its newly formed subsidiary NuGenHealth has signed a contract with Paradise Valley Family Medicine (PVFM) to provide connected care solutions for patient engagement, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) services. NuGenHealth, a joint venture between Generex subsidiary NuGenerex Health and Worldwide Digitech, LLC (WWDT) will provide the software, data framework, and back-end support for the NuGenHealth SaaS system to advance collaborative, connected care in order to improve patient health outcomes for patients under the care of PVFM.

The NuGenHealth system offers direct savings to physicians and healthcare organizations both in time and money, allowing the healthcare team to monitor patient progress outside the practice office, leading to timely interventions and early identification of disease progression that may prevent unnecessary hospitalizations. The SaaS system utilizes automated algorithms, real-time data, and quality metrics to involve patients in their own care, while keeping healthcare providers and family constantly informed.

RPM is the use of digital technologies to monitor and capture medical/health data from patients and electronically transmit the information to their providers for assessment, recommendations, and instructions. Providers use RPM to collect a wide range of patient data, including blood pressure, weight, heart rate, and blood sugar levels.

The CCM benefit allows eligible providers to offer services outside of doctor’s office visits to help individuals with two or more chronic conditions follow their medical care plan, practice preventive health care, and more effectively manage their health. CCM services are designed to keep Medicare beneficiaries healthier and to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations. Services include communication with Medicare beneficiaries and health professionals to provide chronic care management and coordination in-person, over the phone, and electronically.