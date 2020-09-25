Tenet to Report its Third Quarter Results on October 20

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) plans to report results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The company will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

A live webcast and audio archive of the call may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors. The audio archive will be available on Tenet’s website for approximately 30 days.