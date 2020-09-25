 

Mission Ready Announces $58.5 Million in New Purchase Orders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MRS) is pleased to announce that, further to its September 18, 2020 news release announcing new contract awards valued at an estimated $127 million, with a ceiling of $435 million (the “C&T Contracts”), and its September 24, 2020 news release announcing new purchase orders totalling approximately $37.5 million, the Company has received approximately $58.5 million in additional purchase orders. Since being awarded the C&T Contracts on September 14, 2020, the Company has received purchase orders totalling approximately $96 million.

All purchase orders received to date across the C&T Contracts call for delivery of the products between October 2020 and February 2021. In accordance with the terms of the C&T Contracts, the Defense Logistics Agency will remit payment to Unifire within 30 days of delivery of the products pursuant to each purchase order.

The related announcements referenced herein can be viewed at www.MRSCorp.com or via the direct links below:

September 24, 2020 – Mission Ready Announces $37.5 Million in New Purchase Orders
September 18, 2020 Mission Ready Awarded New Contracts for an Estimated $127 Million with a Ceiling of $435 Million

Monetary values referenced herein have been converted from US currency (USD) to Canadian currency (CAD) using an exchange rate of 1.32 and rounded down to the nearest 0.5 million.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of government contracting vehicles including its Special Operational Equipment (“SOE”) Tailored Logistics Support (“TLS”) contract administered by the United States Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”), and Multiple Award Schedule contracts administered by the United States General Services Administration (“GSA”).

Mission Ready’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. (“Unifire”), is one of six companies, globally, authorized to provide equipment and designated services under DLA’s SOE TLS program. Unifire is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products. As an incumbent awardee of the SOE TLS contract, with extensive knowledge and experience in providing solutions to the US Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its highly-efficient, scalable technology infrastructure to provide procurement solutions for program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other governmental supply agencies.

Mission Ready trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MRS.

For further information, visit MRSCorp.com or contact:

Investor Relations

T: 1.877.479.7778 – Ext 5
E: IR@MRSCorp.com

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(Signed “James A. Marks”)

James A. Marks
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +1 877.479.7778

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Solutions Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


