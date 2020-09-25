 

EQS-News Calida Holding AG aims at full takeover of LAFUMA SA

CALIDA GROUP press release

Calida Holding AG announces the intention to launch a buy-out tender offer followed by a squeeze-out for all outstanding shares of its subsidiary LAFUMA SA, listed on Euronext in Paris/France. Calida Holding AG currently holds 93.50% of the share capital and voting rights of LAFUMA SA. Calida Holding AG is offering the public shareholders of LAFUMA SA a price of EUR 17.99 for each LAFUMA share, corresponding to a premium of 5.7% over the VWAP (volume-weighted average price) of the last 60 calendar days. The total transaction volume amounts to EUR 8.2 million.

Irrespective of the outcome of the public tender offer, Calida Holding AG plans to carry out a squeeze-out procedure (cancellation) for all LAFUMA SA shares not tendered in the public tender offer at the same price offered in the public tender offer. For public shareholders of LAFUMA SA who do not tender their shares in the public tender offer, this means that the shares held by them will be cancelled and they will receive compensation in the amount of the offer price in accordance with the public tender offer.

The draft offering prospectus will be available on the website of the French financial market regulator (AMF) at www.amf-france.org and CALIDA GROUP at www.calidagroup.com.

The offer and the draft offering prospectus are subject to review by the AMF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase shares in LAFUMA SA and/or Calida Holding AG. The public tender offer regarding the LAFUMA SA shares ("Offer") will only be made in accordance with the offer prospectus, which contains the complete and final terms and conditions of the Offer. The offer prospectus has been submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers for review and the Offer will not be opened until the Autorité des marchés financiers has issued a decision to that effect. Any decision relating to the Offer must be based solely on the information contained in the offer prospectus.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to special regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not directed, directly or indirectly, at persons subject to such restrictions and the offer may not be accepted in countries where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to observe any local restrictions and limitations. Calida Holding AG assumes no liability for any violation of these restrictions.

 

Sursee (Switzerland), 25 September 2020

For further information:Calida Holding AG
Sacha Gerber, CFO
Tel.: +41 41 925 44 49
ursina.knuesel@calida.com

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA and
AUBADE in the lingerie segment, MILLET and LAFUMA in the alpine sports and outdoor segment as well as the outdoor furniture
brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The Group generated revenue of around CHF 404 million in 2019 with around 3,000 employees. The
CALIDA GROUP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Company: CALIDA Holding AG
Bahnstrasse
6208 Oberkirch
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 925 45 25
Internet: www.calidagroup.com
ISIN: CH0126639464, FR0000035263
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Paris
