 

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2020, 22:35  |  101   |   |   

FREEHOLD, NJ, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Third Quarter 2020 results will be released on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the “Financial Information & Filings” section.

To participate in the webcast, select the microphone icon found on the homepage www.umh.reit. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020. It will be available until February 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10147928. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

                                               
# # # # #

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
 Juniper Business Plaza
 3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
 Freehold, NJ 07728
 (732) 577-9997
 Fax: (732) 577-9980


UMH Properties Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Banque De Luxembourg Integrates Marketaxess’ Axess IQ Order & Execution Workflow Solution
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF NEW YORK MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITY
11.09.20
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING 8.0% SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK