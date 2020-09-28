Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits from North America’s TM Safety Supplies Company

Victory Square Health Receives an order of 2,000,000 units of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits subject to Health Canada approval



Victory Square Health to be exclusive supplier of its proprietary Safetest products to TM Safety Supplies of Canada

This order and potential subsequent orders is subject to Health Canada approval

TM Safety Supplies is a North American supplier of health and safety equipment including PPE protection to some of North America’s largest manufacturers. Based in Toronto, Ontario, TM Safety Supplies clients include Nestle, CIBC Bank, and Sysco to name a few

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Canadian sales and distribution contract with TM Safety supplies of Canada on September 24, 2020. The order of 2,000,000 Safetest Covid-19 tests has been placed for sale and use in Canada subject to Health Canada approval.

This contract can help pave the way for additional sales of the Safetest products and other tests and services offered by Victory Square Health throughout Canada. TM Safety Supplies is a North American supplier of health and safety equipment including PPE protection to some of North America’s largest manufacturers. Based in Toronto, Ontario, TM Safety Supplies clients include Sysco, Nestle, and CIBC Bank, to name a few.

(VS Health currently has not entered into a contract or has a direct relationship with Sysco, Nestle, and CIBC Bank.)

“This Canadian sales and distribution contract with TM Safety Supplies can pave the road for Victory Square Health to rapidly increase sales and distribution of its testing products in Canada,” said Victory Square Health CEO Felipe Peixoto.

TM Safety Supplies provides an array of safety products including sanitization products, gowns, PPE face masks, certified wipes, medical supplies, retail protective equipment including stand alone sanitization stations and much more. TM Safety Products are available for sale across Canada and the United States. www.tmsafetysupplies.com

Tom Greenberg, TM Safety Supplies CEO said, “TM Safety Supplies is proud to be working with this solid Canadian Company in our joint effort to have millions of Canadian employees be safely and accurately tested for Covid-19 by Victory Square Health’s proprietary testing products after receiving Health Canada Approval” Greenberg continued, “We have met with the VS Health team and believe there are great synergies between our two companies and this initial order will be the start of a long and fruitful relationship between TM Safety Supplies and Victory Square Health.”