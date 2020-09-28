 

GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020   
  • Innovative multi-biomarker blood test based on GENFIT’S NIS4 technology is specifically designed to identify patients with at-risk non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
  • LabCorp to commercialize the test for clinical care use in U.S. and Canada to help identify the approximately 10 million individuals at risk of progressing to late stage complications due to NASH among the tens of millions of people with metabolic risk factors and suspected disease
  • The test is expected to be available from LabCorp by early 2021

       

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; [AND Burlington, N.C.,] September 28, 2020 GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, and LabCorp (NYSE:LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, have agreed to a five-year exclusive licensing agreement for GENFIT’s NIS4 technology to help identify patients with at-risk non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). As part of the agreement, LabCorp will develop and commercialize a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4 technology throughout the U.S. and Canada enabling widespread access to healthcare providers.

NASH remains a highly underdiagnosed disease due to its asymptomatic nature and the limitations of existing diagnostic approaches. Liver biopsy, a highly invasive procedure, is the current clinical standard to formally diagnose NASH and to determine the stage of fibrosis. NIS4 technology, as recently published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology (available here), is a novel, multi-biomarker-based algorithm specifically developed to identify at-risk NASH, defined as the presence of NASH based on a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) Activity Score (NAS) ≥4 and significant to advanced fibrosis (F≥2).

Patients with at-risk NASH have an advanced form of the disease and face a greater likelihood of progression to severe complications including liver cancer, cirrhosis and the need for liver transplant, if left untreated. A single test score generated from the integration of four independent biomarkers – miR-34a-5p, alpha-2-macroglobulin, YKL-40, and HbA1c – can be used by a healthcare provider to help inform the best course of intervention.  

