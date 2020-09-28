upGrad appoints Saranjit Sangar as CEO - UK, Europe, and Middle East
Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - As the first appointed international CEO,
Saranjit will be driving the edtech major's 1 billion USD revenue goal from
these markets in the next 4-5 years
upGrad, India's largest online higher education company, in a move to strengthen
its penetration into the international markets, announced the appointment of
Saranjit Sangar as the CEO - UK, Europe, and Middle East.
Saranjit is an experienced leader with a diverse international career across
e-commerce (Amazon, UK), last-mile logistics (Amazon, UK, and Honestbee,
Singapore), cloud kitchens (Grab, Singapore) & FMCG (Godrej, India). She has a
successful track record of building and scaling businesses, growing teams, and
creating value for customers and partners for over a decade. In her last role as
Director - Grab Ventures and New Businesses at Grab, South East Asia's first
decacorn leader in ride-hailing, on-demand deliveries, and payments - she has
been instrumental in building Grab's cloud kitchens in Thailand, Singapore from
the ground up while defining the country targets, building the organisation
structure & owning the entire P&L.
On welcoming the new leader at the helm of its UK, Europe, and Middle East
business, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder & Chairman, upGrad, said , "upGrad's
international expansion is a multi-pronged strategy. While last year we saw good
traction for our existing programs from the large 40 million South Asian
diaspora, we are now focused on leveraging our global tech platform, our strong
wireframe model of deep learning, high-touch counselling in the digital world to
replicate our success in these very large and interesting markets. Our goal was
always to be a strong international edtech company and this is one step closer
to achieving it. I welcome Saranjit whose passion for tech and building a
consumer business resonates with upGrad's vision of impacting a billion working
professionals with LifeLongLearning."
On her new role, Saranjit Sangar said , "In my personal experience, I have
immensely valued and benefited from my education, guidance from my mentors, and
their advice on continuous learning and self-improvement. But I also understand
that these invaluable resources are not widely accessible to everyone. I want to
help create a level playing field for the aspiring youth and professionals by
democratizing education and making these resources available, to help them make
the right choices through their careers. At upGrad, we will now be providing
internationally, a) relevant programs to prepare them for the future of the
workforce b) immersive learning experience with real-life work simulations c)
mentors and counselors who are industry experts d) career services - matching
the skills-sets of our students, and helping them achieve meaningful outcomes.
And I am thrilled to be embarking on this mission with upGrad."
Saranjit joins her new role from 1st October 2020 and will be based out of
London UK.
" In line with our growth agenda to establish upGrad as the global leader in the
Lifelong Learning space, we're setting up our subsidiaries in the international
markets. We will soon announce the appointment of our CEO - APAC," concluded
Ronnie Screwvala .
About upGrad
upGrad is India's largest online higher education company, which has impacted
almost 9 lakh individuals globally. upGrad has ranked No.1 in the
#LinkedInTopStartups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that
upGrad has been featured in the #LinkedInTopStartup list.
Link: https://www.upgrad.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign
=BPR_ALL_ALL_ALL_PR_PressRelease_upGradCEOInternational_ALL_All
Contacts:
Natasha Vachhani
natasha.vachhani@adfactorspr.com
+91-9833198631
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282447/upGrad_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148631/4718493
OTS: upGrad
