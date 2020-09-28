upGrad appoints Saranjit Sangar as CEO - UK, Europe, and Middle East

Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - As the first appointed international CEO,

Saranjit will be driving the edtech major's 1 billion USD revenue goal from

these markets in the next 4-5 years



upGrad, India's largest online higher education company, in a move to strengthen

its penetration into the international markets, announced the appointment of

Saranjit Sangar as the CEO - UK, Europe, and Middle East.





Saranjit is an experienced leader with a diverse international career acrosse-commerce (Amazon, UK), last-mile logistics (Amazon, UK, and Honestbee,Singapore), cloud kitchens (Grab, Singapore) & FMCG (Godrej, India). She has asuccessful track record of building and scaling businesses, growing teams, andcreating value for customers and partners for over a decade. In her last role asDirector - Grab Ventures and New Businesses at Grab, South East Asia's firstdecacorn leader in ride-hailing, on-demand deliveries, and payments - she hasbeen instrumental in building Grab's cloud kitchens in Thailand, Singapore fromthe ground up while defining the country targets, building the organisationstructure & owning the entire P&L.On welcoming the new leader at the helm of its UK, Europe, and Middle Eastbusiness, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder & Chairman, upGrad, said , "upGrad'sinternational expansion is a multi-pronged strategy. While last year we saw goodtraction for our existing programs from the large 40 million South Asiandiaspora, we are now focused on leveraging our global tech platform, our strongwireframe model of deep learning, high-touch counselling in the digital world toreplicate our success in these very large and interesting markets. Our goal wasalways to be a strong international edtech company and this is one step closerto achieving it. I welcome Saranjit whose passion for tech and building aconsumer business resonates with upGrad's vision of impacting a billion workingprofessionals with LifeLongLearning."On her new role, Saranjit Sangar said , "In my personal experience, I haveimmensely valued and benefited from my education, guidance from my mentors, andtheir advice on continuous learning and self-improvement. But I also understandthat these invaluable resources are not widely accessible to everyone. I want tohelp create a level playing field for the aspiring youth and professionals bydemocratizing education and making these resources available, to help them makethe right choices through their careers. At upGrad, we will now be providinginternationally, a) relevant programs to prepare them for the future of theworkforce b) immersive learning experience with real-life work simulations c)mentors and counselors who are industry experts d) career services - matchingthe skills-sets of our students, and helping them achieve meaningful outcomes.And I am thrilled to be embarking on this mission with upGrad."Saranjit joins her new role from 1st October 2020 and will be based out ofLondon UK." In line with our growth agenda to establish upGrad as the global leader in theLifelong Learning space, we're setting up our subsidiaries in the internationalmarkets. We will soon announce the appointment of our CEO - APAC," concludedRonnie Screwvala .About upGradupGrad is India's largest online higher education company, which has impactedalmost 9 lakh individuals globally. upGrad has ranked No.1 in the#LinkedInTopStartups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row thatupGrad has been featured in the #LinkedInTopStartup list.Link: https://www.upgrad.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=BPR_ALL_ALL_ALL_PR_PressRelease_upGradCEOInternational_ALL_AllContacts:Natasha Vachhaninatasha.vachhani@adfactorspr.com+91-9833198631Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282447/upGrad_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148631/4718493OTS: upGrad