Vermögensverwalter-Forum: presentation of Baader Europe Research Portal

Unterschleissheim, 28 September 2020: The Vermögensverwalter-Forum (Asset Management Forum) was held last Thursday as part of the Baader Investment Conference, marking the seventh consecutive outing for this established event. More than 200 participants enjoyed a wide array of presentations, which were all delivered virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for the forum was, "Typically German: How private and institutional clients prefer to invest their money".

In addition to showcasing the services offered by Baader Bank, the event also turned the spotlight on tailored products from various asset classes, including contributions from Sebastian Hasenack (Head of Sales & Collaboration, Solidvest), Patrick Hartmann (Head of Operations, Exporo Investment GmbH), Erik Podzuweit (founder and Managing Director, Scalable Capital Vermögensverwaltung GmbH) and Daniel Maier (Managing Director, Chartered Investment Germany GmbH).

In addition, our colleagues Annika Glükher (Banking Service Sales) and Robert Weller (Head of Multi Asset Sales International) presented a practical demonstration of our new "Baader Europe Research Portal", which is operated in collaboration with AlphaValue and includes our research offering.

In addition to other highlights, such as a presentation on the characteristics of the institutional investor market in Germany by Markus Neubauer (Managing Director, Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH) and one on interesting findings from the "Finance & retirement provision" study by Simone Wagner (Project Manager & Representative of the Chief Content Officer, BurdaForward GmbH), the day was rounded off by presentations from high-profile fund managers (Shareholder Value Management AG and HM Trust AG) and the traditional words from the experts.

