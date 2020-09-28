Nordea Bank Abp: Ian Smith to join Nordea in October 2020

 

Ian Smith to join Nordea in October 2020

28 September 2020

28.09.2020 / 14:30

Ian Smith to join Nordea in October 2020

Nordea Bank Abp
28 September 2020 at 14.30 EET

As announced earlier, Ian Smith has been appointed Nordea's new Group CFO, heading Group Finance. He will be a member of the Group Leadership Team and report to President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen. It is now confirmed that Ian Smith will join Nordea in October 2020 and take on the position on 24 October 2020.

- I warmly welcome Ian to the Nordea team. I'm pleased to get him on board and look forward to working with him towards our common vision to be a strong and personal financial partner. At the same time I would like to thank Mark Kandborg, Group Treasurer, Head of Treasury & Asset and Liability Management, for stepping in as acting Group CFO and for his good work and efforts in this role, says Frank Vang-Jensen.


Lotte Bruns, Head of External Communications, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.30 EET on 28 September 2020.

