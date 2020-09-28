 

Hurricane Grill & Wings Makes Debut in California

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

For the first time, favorite laid-back tropical wing brand enters the Golden State

Chula Vista, CA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Hurricane Grill & Wings and eight other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of Hurricane Grill & Wings in Chula Vista. This marks the restaurant brand’s first location in California and its first fast casual restaurant concept nationwide.

“We are excited to expand fan-favorite Hurricane Grill & Wings into the California market,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “While we have had great success with our full-serve model, we see a huge appetite and demand for a fast casual experience as well with our consumer base. Over the last several years, Chula Vista has evolved into a bustling city and we are confident that our wing concept will be received well by locals.”

Founded in 1995, Hurricane Grill & Wings offers jumbo, fresh wings paired with signature sauces, rubs, and glazes with a diverse menu featuring fan-favorite comfort food such as burgers, tacos and fries. The Chula Vista location is equipped with a full bar as well as a large patio area to complete the dining experience.

This location will also serve as a virtual restaurant for California favorite Fatburger, known for its delicious, made-to-order burgers. This virtual component will allow customers to order from a separate Fatburger menu offered only via third-party delivery service providers.

The Chula Vista Hurricane Grill & Wings is located at 2040 Birch Road, M101, Chula Vista, CA 91915; initial store hours will be 11:00am-10:00pm daily.

For more information or to find a Hurricane Grill & Wings near you, please visit www.hurricanewings.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 50 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit https://hurricanewings.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, JConnelly
emandzik@jconnelly.com
862-246-9911


Fat Brands Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
FAT Brands Completes Acquisition of Johnny Rockets, Increases Securitization Facility to $80 Million
21.09.20
Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Adds New Washington State Location
31.08.20
Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Debuts New Location in Singapore