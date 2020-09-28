 

EQS-News

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2020   

ALSO Holding AG
Increase productivity with Wrike

28.09.2020 / 18:22

Emmen, Switzerland, 28. September 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
 

Increase productivity with Wrike

ALSO has added Wrike to its Cloud Marketplace to enhance collaborative work management across teams and manage workflows and projects. This helps businesses to successfully align and drive outcomes for key objectives.

Wrike enables teams to collaborate in an unified workspace and manage complex organization-wide projects effectively, create new efficiencies, and drive results. With more work now taking place in virtual office environments, team managers can stay in sync with employees, keep deadlines, and collaborate to get it all done - while working remotely.

Wrike allows members to use predefined project templates and request forms to deliver consistent results each time. From planning to execution, Wrike offers the necessary transparency to monitor progress and remove blockers early in a dynamic fashion. It also offers additional capabilities and functionality to support unique workflows for an array of specific business areas such as marketing, design, product development or IT project management.

Wrike brings together work management and leading productivity platforms from Microsoft, Adobe, and over 400+ cloud and on-premise apps. Using the Wrike for Microsoft Teams integration, teams can create and track projects and tasks within the Microsoft Teams user experience. Outlook users can quickly insert task details within an email using the Wrike for Outlook integration without having to copy and paste text. Leveraging Wrike for Adobe connectors, campaign performance can be shared and tracked in an unprecedented way with pre-built analytics dashboards, integrations, and automations.

