 

Uniti Group Inc. to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, and Senior Vice President, Sales, Joe McCourt, are scheduled to participate in Deutsche Bank’s 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on October 6 & 7, 2020.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


