 

Questor Announces New Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc., a global leader in the clean combustion of waste gas streams, is pleased to announced that Darko Ulakovic has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Darko brings a wealth of experience to our team with a strong track record of successful scaling up companies and growing revenue. CEO Audrey Mascarenhas commented, “Darko, has been instrumental in leading international sales growth, manufacturing, and supply chain development resulting in sustainable expansion and diversification. Darko is the right person help our team to take Questor through the next phase of its growth and development.”

Darko brings over 20 years of experience in scaling manufacturing capabilities, streamlining operations, and increasing global and regional market share. Before joining Questor, Mr. Ulakovic was most recently Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain of CoolIT Systems. Prior to CoolIT, Mr. Ulakovic was President of AVL Group of companies, charged with overseeing the company’s strategic development and solution implementation. Before AVL, Ulakovic had several executive roles at Tesco Corporation leading the Product Business line, expanding global market share and growing their manufacturing capabilities.

In his new role as COO, Mr. Ulakovic will oversee engineering, sales, marketing, and operations. Additionally, he will coordinate product development and diversification efforts. This strategy will include scale-up of the company’s Q-Insights and Q-Power solutions.

“I am delighted to join Questor at this point of the company’s growth,” said Darko Ulakovic. With Questor’s focus on innovative technologies, the company is positioned better than ever to lead the industry in advanced green solutions.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with field offices located in; Grande Prairie, Alberta; Brighton, Colorado; Watford City, North Dakota and Brooksville, Florida. The Company is active in Canada and the United States and is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. Questor designs, manufactures and services high efficiency waste gas combustion systems. The Company’s proprietary combustion technology is utilized in the effective management of Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance. Questor and its subsidiary, ClearPower Systems Inc. has developed heat to power generation technology and is currently marketing and providing solutions to various markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects.

For additional information or inquiries, contact:

Audrey Mascarenhas, President and CEO,  Danny Zivkusic
Questor Technologies Inc. Questor Technologies Inc.
(403) 571-1530 (403) 571-1530
amascarenhas@questortech.com dzivkusic@questortech.com

