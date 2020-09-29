Orphazyme prices its global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the U.S. and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe

As announced on September 21, 2020, Orphazyme commenced an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in the United States, and commenced a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe



Today, September 29, 2020 (CET), Orphazyme announces the pricing of the global offering at a price per new ordinary share of DKK 70.1844, corresponding to a price of USD 11.00 per ADS



The aggregate gross proceeds from the global offering will amount to approximately DKK 534,534,637 (USD 83,777,606 using a DKK/USD exchange rate of 6.3804) (assuming no exercise of the option to purchase additional shares) and DKK 614,714,770 (USD 96,344,237 using a DKK/USD exchange rate of 6.3804) (assuming full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares). Orphazyme intends to use the net proceeds as set forth below





Copenhagen, Denmark, September 29, 2020 (CET) – With reference to the company announcement no. 52/2020, dated September 21, 2020, pursuant to which Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme”) announced the filing of a F-1 registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus, and commencement of the global offering, and with reference to the company announcement no. 54/2020, pursuant to which Orphazyme provided an update on the previously announced global offering, Orphazyme, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces the pricing of the global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of 3,966,146 ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) at the public offering price of USD 11.00 per ADS (equivalent to a subscription price of DKK 70.1844 per ordinary share using a DKK/USD exchange rate of 6.3804), each such ADS representing one ordinary share of Orphazyme, and a concurrent private placement of 3,650,000 ordinary shares in Europe at a subscription price of DKK 70.1844 (together with the initial public offering in the United States, the “global offering”).