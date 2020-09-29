 

Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the UK, Japan and India

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 08:30  |  89   |   |   

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced its expanded relationship with Discovery in support of its leading real life entertainment streaming service, dplay platform, to maximise programmatic advertising capabilities.

Magnite’s platform provides Discovery with control and efficiency for ad podding, inventory hierarchy, targeting, and real-time reporting. Magnite will also develop custom solutions to support Discovery’s unique product range and roadmap, as well as auction capabilities, like bidding, in a private environment. This will result in more choice and control in the hands of advertisers and gives audiences the best viewing experience possible.

Discovery will also benefit from Magnite’s real-time, sub second data feeds and rich activity reports, allowing for comprehensive diagnostics and measurement across the entirety of Discovery’s inventory. Using the power of programmatic, this collaboration will help Discovery bring its inventory to a greater number of advertisers who are looking to reach highly engaged audiences in premium, brand-safe content environments on any screen size.

Alex Hodge, Director of Ad Sales & Programmatic, of Discovery commented – “Magnite’s expertise with CTV will enable us to strengthen our DTC monetisation strategy, including our targeting, measurement and reporting capabilities - plus much more. As streaming and CTV take more of a centre stage, we look forward to expanding our partnership with them; particularly as we roll-out new DTC services and seek to connect more advertisers with our highly engaged audiences.”

James Brown, Head of International at Magnite stated – “Discovery is one of the leading publishers in our industry and we’ve enjoyed a long and successful relationship working together. That relationship enters an exciting new chapter now that we’re working with dplay in the UK, Japan and India. Being able to help maximise their capabilities with our detailed data and analyses has been an absolute pleasure. We have built a successful and productive working relationship with the team, which continues to develop, and we are eager to continue bringing in consistent, positive results with them.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

Seite 1 von 2
Magnite Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Carbios to Move Facilities to a Michelin Site in Clermont-Ferrand, France
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Moderna to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Magnite Names Katie Evans as Chief Operating Officer
14.09.20
In der Spitze mehr als eine Million Zuschauer sehen Zverev-Niederlage

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
9
Discovery