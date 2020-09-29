 

Immatics Appoints Arnd Christ as Chief Financial Officer

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, September 29, 2020 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, announced today that Arnd Christ will join its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of October 1, 2020. Arnd Christ was previously the CFO of InflaRx, a NASDAQ-listed biopharmaceutical company. Immatics’ current CFO, Thomas Ulmer, is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

Harpreet Singh, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Immatics, commented: “We welcome Arnd who brings extensive experience and a track-record of effectively managing financial operations within the public marketplace. His strategic leadership will serve us well as we continue to meet our development objectives for our T cell receptor-based therapeutics. I would also like to sincerely thank Thomas Ulmer for all his contributions to our organization to date, in particular for the transformation of Immatics from a private to a public company. On behalf of the entire Immatics team, I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Arnd Christ added: “Immatics’ clinical pipeline, based on its unique target discovery and T cell receptor platforms, has significant potential to transform the lives of cancer patients. I am excited to become a part of this dynamic organization, and to support its continued development going forward.”

Arnd Christ brings nearly two decades of experience serving as CFO of both private and public biotechnology companies. Before joining InflaRx, he was CFO of several companies including Medigene AG, Novimmune SA and Probiodrug AG. Over the course of his career, Arnd Christ completed a broad range of corporate transactions including an IPO, capital raises and licensing deals. Prior to serving as a CFO, he held the position of Financial Director in various corporations related to the former Hoechst Group in Germany and the UK. Arnd Christ holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Würzburg, Germany.

About Immatics
Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

