 

EXL Named to Forbes list of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms" in Insurance

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced it has been named as one of the best management consulting firms in Insurance by Forbes.

“We are excited to be named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms in Insurance,” said Keith Johnson, Senior Vice President, EXL. “As a strategic transformation partner for the insurance industry, we collaborate closely with our clients to design, implement and manage new, digitally-enabled operating models that meet the challenges that insurers face now and in the future.”

The Forbes list was based on a survey of more than 8,000 executives representing consultancy clients, partners and associates. Consultancies were then segmented into 16 categories based on the markets they serve. Polling was conducted by Forbes in partnership with Statista, a market research company.

“The fact that this distinction came based on the recommendation of our clients and other companies in the market makes this a huge honor,” said Anita Mahon, Chief Growth Officer, EXL. “We look forward to continuing to partner closely with our insurance clients as they navigate an uneven recovery by using AI, analytics and digital to improve operational resiliency and find opportunities for growth.”

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 32,800 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com. 

